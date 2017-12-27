Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Out 6-to-8 weeks
Jackson, who has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, will be out six-to-eight weeks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Though the X-rays on Jackson's ankle returned negative, the injury is still serious enough to keep Jackson out upwards of two months. As a result, the Pistons will likely deploy Ish Smith as their starting point guard. He's averaging 15.9 points and 7.0 assists per 36 minutes this season. Langston Galloway -- a combo guard -- is a strong candidate to see a boost in minutes as well and should probably be looked at in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: X-rays on ankle return negative•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Leaves early with ankle injury•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Delivers season-high 27 in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores season-high 25 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Continues resurgence in loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Struggles from field Friday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...