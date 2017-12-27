Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Out 6-to-8 weeks

Jackson, who has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, will be out six-to-eight weeks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Though the X-rays on Jackson's ankle returned negative, the injury is still serious enough to keep Jackson out upwards of two months. As a result, the Pistons will likely deploy Ish Smith as their starting point guard. He's averaging 15.9 points and 7.0 assists per 36 minutes this season. Langston Galloway -- a combo guard -- is a strong candidate to see a boost in minutes as well and should probably be looked at in deeper leagues.