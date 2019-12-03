Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Out another two weeks

Jackson (back) is progressing but will remain out for another two weeks before being re-evaluated, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Jackson has been on the shelf since Oct. 24 after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back. Considering his lengthy absence, Jackson will likely need at least a handful of practices to get back into game shape even if he receives clearance once he's re-evaluated in mid-December. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Jackson to be ready to play until around Christmastime at the earliest.