Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Out another two weeks
Jackson (back) is progressing but will remain out for another two weeks before being re-evaluated, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Jackson has been on the shelf since Oct. 24 after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back. Considering his lengthy absence, Jackson will likely need at least a handful of practices to get back into game shape even if he receives clearance once he's re-evaluated in mid-December. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Jackson to be ready to play until around Christmastime at the earliest.
