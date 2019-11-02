Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Out four weeks

Jackson has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and will be out for at least four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jackson played the first two games of the season before being sidelined due to the injury. While he's on the shelf, Derrick Rose figures to continue handling the ball out of the backcourt. Tim Frazier and Langston Galloway should also continue to see backup guard minutes.

