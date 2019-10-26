Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Out vs. Sixers

Jackson (back) will not play Saturday against the Sixers, Vincent Ellis of the Free Press reports.

Jackson was a game-time call coming in, and the Pistons will hold him out as he continues to nurse a sore back. Jackson was limited through the team's first two games and was mostly ineffective. Expect Tim Frazier to start at point guard in his place.

