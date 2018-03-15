Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Participates in 3-on-3 work
Jackson went through 3-on-3 half court work Wednesday, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.
The Pistons were hoping to have Jackson practice last weekend, though that never appeared to come to fruition. However, on Wednesday, Jackson was able to go through some 3-on-3 work and coach Stan Van Gundy said afterward that it was "encouraging." While Jackson will likely need to take part in full-contact 5-on-5 drills before being given the green light for a return, he still appears to be inching closer. He won't play Thursday against the Nuggets, but could return as soon as Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
