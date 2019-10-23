Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Playing, starting Wednesday
Jackson (back) will play and start during Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers.
Jackson has fought off back soreness and will be able to play Wednesday. With Blake Griffin (hamstring) out, the Pistons may need to lean on Jackson for some extra playmaking.
