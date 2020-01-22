Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Playing Wednesday, on minutes limit

Jackson (back) will make his return Wednesday against the Kings and will be on a minutes limit, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Jackson hasn't played since the second game of the season due to a back injury, so the Pistons will opt to exercise caution with his return. Once he's back to full strength, he could end up seeing a fair amount of usage given that Blake Griffin (knee) is out for the season and Luke Kennard (knee) may not be back until sometime in February.