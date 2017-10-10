Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Plays well in Monday's debut
Jackson tallied 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 107-97 preseason victory over the Pacers.
Jackson didn't shoot efficiently, though handed out six dimes while committing no turnovers -- an impressive feat. He played just 52 games last season while dealing with a knee injury and generally underwhelming. That said, back in 2015-16, he posted 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. He clearly has potential to be a productive fantasy player and should see his name called in all standard fantasy formats.
