Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Plays well in season debut Wednesday

Jackson recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 win over the Hornets.

Maybe most encouraging about Jackson's performance was his lack of a turnover. While fantasy owners would probably like to see him tick over 30 minutes per game, like he did back in 2015-16 when he posted 18.8 points and 6.2 assists, Wednesday's effort was ultimately a step in the right direction for the point guard, who spent much of last year injured and out of favor with coach Stan Van Gundy.