Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Poor shooting in win
Jackson scored 19 points (6-20 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes Sunday against Phoenix.
Jackson let loose an barrage of three-pointers Sunday, missing far more than he made. Despite his ineffective success rate, Jackson had a solid game, highlighted by his eight assists -- his most so far this season. Jackson has struggled with his shot in 2018-19, making just 38.3 percent of his looks from the field on the year and has taken a bit of a step back with his distribution numbers in the first full season of playing with Blake Griffin. All said, Jackson still provides decent fantasy value with his averages of 15.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 threes this year.
