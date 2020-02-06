Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Pops for season-high 25 in win

Jackson scored 25 points (10-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding nine assists, five rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over the Suns.

With Derrick Rose (hip) sidelined again, Jackson delivered his best scoring performance yet since returning to action from a back issue Jan. 22. He's hit for 20 or more points in three of the last five games but managed only single digits in the two games between those efforts, making him a risky fantasy option until he begins to display more consistency.