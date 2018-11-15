Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Posted 13 points Wednesday
Jackson registered 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists and one rebound across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Raptors.
Jackson has struggled to do much this year besides score and assist, which limits his value from the guard position. He has season averages of 2.5 rebounds, 0.3 steals, and 0.1 blocks to go along with 15.7 points and 4.1 assists per game. While he remains a solid asset, Jackson will need to get more involved feeding his teammates rather than trying to fill the stat sheet by himself going forward.
