Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Posts ho-hum final line
Jackson compiled 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.
Jackson turned the ball over a team-high five times, although he was one of three Piston starters to finish in double figures in the scoring column. He's put up 16 or more points in four of his previous five contests, although it appears that he'll have to step up during the final four matchups of the regular season (especially if Blake Griffin (knee) remains out) if Detroit is to hold onto their No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
