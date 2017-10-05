Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Practices Thursday, uncertain for exhibition Friday

Jackson (groin) went through Thursday's practice, but remains questionable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Hawks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Thursday's practice was reportedly just half-court work, so it's not as if Jackson was going through full scrimmages. Still, it's a step in the right direction and there's at least some hope that Jackson can play Friday. Look for him to test out the groin during pregame warmups before a final decision is made, though it wouldn't be surprising if Jackson was held out due to his injury history.