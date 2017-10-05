Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Practices Thursday, uncertain for exhibition Friday
Jackson (groin) went through Thursday's practice, but remains questionable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Hawks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Thursday's practice was reportedly just half-court work, so it's not as if Jackson was going through full scrimmages. Still, it's a step in the right direction and there's at least some hope that Jackson can play Friday. Look for him to test out the groin during pregame warmups before a final decision is made, though it wouldn't be surprising if Jackson was held out due to his injury history.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Questionable with groin injury Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Goes through full practice•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To take contact Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To face minutes restriction•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Expected to be ready for camp•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...