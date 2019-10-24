Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Probable vs. Hawks
Jackson (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Jackson's appearance on the injury report is likely just precautionary, as the point guard played 20 minutes in last night's win over the Pacers. While Jackson will likely be active, his minutes could be limited again while Derrick Rose, who played 27 minutes last night, takes on a larger role as the floor leader.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dishes out five assists against Indiana•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Playing, starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Probable vs. Pacers•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Should be ready for opener•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Fails to play•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Deemed questionable Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...