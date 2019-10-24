Play

Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Probable vs. Hawks

Jackson (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Jackson's appearance on the injury report is likely just precautionary, as the point guard played 20 minutes in last night's win over the Pacers. While Jackson will likely be active, his minutes could be limited again while Derrick Rose, who played 27 minutes last night, takes on a larger role as the floor leader.

