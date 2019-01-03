Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Productive in win over Grizz

Jackson scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 101-94 win over the Grizzlies.

The 28-year-old continues to supply a solid outside shooting threat for the Pistons while Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond command attention down low. Jackson has scored in double digits and drained at least one three-pointer in 11 of the last 12 games, averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 boards and 2.1 three-pointers over that stretch.