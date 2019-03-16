Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Productive stat line in win

Jackson finished with 20 points (6-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Lakers on Friday.

After two duds in the box score, Jackson produced a big night across the stat sheet, highlighted by his 20 points and four three-pointers. The ebbs and flows of Jackson's production from night to night are a natural part of his game and one that fantasy owners will need to keep in mind when putting him in lineups.