Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Progresses to light basketball work
Jackson has progressed to light basketball work, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Though there remains no official timetable for his recovery, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reported in early February that Jackson isn't expected to return until early March. Once Jackson does return, he'll seemingly push Ish Smith back to the pine.
