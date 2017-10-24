Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Provides balanced statline Monday

Jackson totaled 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 31 minutes during Monday's 97-86 loss to the 76ers.

Jackson couldn't find his shot from beyond the arc, but went a solid 7-for-12 on two-pointers Monday. Coming into the game, he was averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, so his performance against the 76ers was on par.

