Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Puts on impressive two-way effort
Jackson finished with 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five steals and four rebounds across 32 minutes during Friday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards.
Jackson has never averaged more than 1.1 steals per game in a single season, so his defensive performance Friday was certainly abnormal. He dealt with injuries last season, but back in 2015-16, he averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game -- marks he and the Pistons are seemingly hoping he can hit again.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Plays well in season debut Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: No restrictions heading into season•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Plays well in Monday's debut•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: May not play Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Sitting out Friday's exhibition•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....