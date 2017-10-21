Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Puts on impressive two-way effort

Jackson finished with 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five steals and four rebounds across 32 minutes during Friday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards.

Jackson has never averaged more than 1.1 steals per game in a single season, so his defensive performance Friday was certainly abnormal. He dealt with injuries last season, but back in 2015-16, he averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game -- marks he and the Pistons are seemingly hoping he can hit again.