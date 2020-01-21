Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Questionable for Wednesday
Jackson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Detroit is optimistic that Jackson will be cleared to return sometime this week, and his next opportunity to do so will arrive Wednesday. He's played in just two games all season due to a back injury, so even if he is given the green light Wednesday, the team is expected to ease him back into game action.
