Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Questionable Friday
Jackson (ankle) is questionable Friday against the Lakers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Jackson turned his right ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Heat, putting his status for Friday into question. If he ends up sidelined, Ish Smith would presumably draw the start at point guard.
