Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Questionable Sunday
Jackson is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a sprained right thumb, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Jackson apparently suffered the injury Friday against the Bulls, and the Pistons will wait until closer to game-time to make a final call. The point guard saw 23 minutes of action Friday, finishing with 21 points and two assists. He was not initially on the floor for pregame warmups, per James Edwards of The Athletic.
