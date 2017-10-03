Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Questionable with groin injury Wednesday
Jackson suffered a groin injury during Tuesday's practice and his status is "unclear" for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
It seemed like Jackson would be fully healthy coming into the 2017-18 season after dealing with left knee tendinitis that bothered him throughout last year, but that may be in jeopardy now. He has plenty of time to recover before the start of the regular season, but the seriousness of the injury has yet to be disclosed, so it's tough to gauge when he may be available to play. If he's ultimately absent for Wednesday's affair, Ish Smith and Langston Galloway will likely be the main beneficiaries. Dwight Buycks will probably see run as well.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Goes through full practice•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To take contact Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To face minutes restriction•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Expected to be ready for camp•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To resume basketball activity 'soon'•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Back to full strength•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...