Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Questionable with groin injury Wednesday

Jackson suffered a groin injury during Tuesday's practice and his status is "unclear" for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

It seemed like Jackson would be fully healthy coming into the 2017-18 season after dealing with left knee tendinitis that bothered him throughout last year, but that may be in jeopardy now. He has plenty of time to recover before the start of the regular season, but the seriousness of the injury has yet to be disclosed, so it's tough to gauge when he may be available to play. If he's ultimately absent for Wednesday's affair, Ish Smith and Langston Galloway will likely be the main beneficiaries. Dwight Buycks will probably see run as well.