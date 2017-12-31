Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Rehab to begin in two weeks
Jackson (ankle) can begin rehabilitation in about two weeks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
The Pistons are waiting for swelling in Jackson's sprained right ankle to subside before getting him on a rehab program. In Detroit's first game without its starting point guard, Ish Smith started in place of Jackson.
