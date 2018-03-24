Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Remains on minute restriction

Jackson will remain on a 15-20 minute limit in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jackson played 15 minutes in his return from a three-month absence, and 20 minutes in the following game. He will presumably see a similar workload Saturday while he continues to work his way back into the swing . Ish Smith figures to continue getting work while Jackson is off the floor.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories