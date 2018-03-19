Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Remains out Monday
Jackson (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Coach Stan Van Gundy indicated on Sunday that Jackson could return this week, but it won't be for Monday's contest in Sacramento. The point guard completed full-court 4-on-4 work in Sunday's practice, so a return is certainly on the horizon, but Jackson will likely need to put in a full 5-on-5 practice before being cleared to play again. The Pistons play against Tuesday in Phoenix, so chances are Jackson won't be set to return for that outing either. As a result, the earliest Jackson will likely be able to return will be Thursday in Houston.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Completes 4-on-4 work, could return this week•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Participates in 3-on-3 work•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Could practice over weekend•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Hopes to practice within two weeks•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Advances to light shooting and running•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Progresses to light basketball work•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...