Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Remains out Monday

Jackson (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Coach Stan Van Gundy indicated on Sunday that Jackson could return this week, but it won't be for Monday's contest in Sacramento. The point guard completed full-court 4-on-4 work in Sunday's practice, so a return is certainly on the horizon, but Jackson will likely need to put in a full 5-on-5 practice before being cleared to play again. The Pistons play against Tuesday in Phoenix, so chances are Jackson won't be set to return for that outing either. As a result, the earliest Jackson will likely be able to return will be Thursday in Houston.