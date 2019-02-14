Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Respectable showing in loss

Jackson recorded 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics.

Jackson started heating up near the end of January, and he hasn't slowed down with nearly half of February now in the rearview mirror. Although his solid effort wasn't enough to get his team the victory Wednesday night, his 19.6 ppg and 6.0 apg over six contests in February are noticeably above his season averages. Jackson's impressive 50.7 percent success rate from the field and his 56.7 percent shooting clip from deep in his preceding six games are also worth noting.