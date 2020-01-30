Play

Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Returns to bench Wednesday

Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Brooklyn, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The 29-year-old started his last two games but will move back to the bench with Bruce Brown rejoining the starting five. Jackson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 20.6 minutes this season.

