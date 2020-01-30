Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Returns to bench Wednesday
Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Brooklyn, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The 29-year-old started his last two games but will move back to the bench with Bruce Brown rejoining the starting five. Jackson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 20.6 minutes this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 16 in Monday's defeat•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Draws another start•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Not on injury report•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Back in starting role•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To remain on similar restriction•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...