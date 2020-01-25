Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Ruled out Saturday
Jackson (back) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.
Jackson's absence appears to be precautionary and part of a scheduled plan to prevent a reaggravation of the back injury that's kept him out of all but four games this season. While He should return to the court Monday against Cleveland, his absence will presumably allow Tim Frazier, Langston Galloway and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk extra opportunities.
