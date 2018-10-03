Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Ruled out Wednesday
Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's preseason contest against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Jackson has been dealing with a Grade 3 ankle sprain for the last few months, but Pistons' executive Ed Stefanski said last week that Jackson is fully healed from the injury and that it's just a matter of getting back into basketball shape. It looks like the Pistons are going to continue to be cautious with Jackson as the regular season approaches. His next opportunity to play is Friday against San Antonio, and should be considered questionable for that game at this time. Jose Calderon is starting in Jackson's place, and could see extended action as long as Jackson is out.
