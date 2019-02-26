Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 14 in win

Jackson finished with 14 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Pacers on Monday.

After erupting for a season-high 32 points in Friday's win, Jackson has combined to score just 27 points over his last two games. He's a valuable part of this Pistons' rotation, but stretches of low-scoring games are not surprising considering that the offense runs primarily through big men Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.