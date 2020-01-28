Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 16 in Monday's defeat
Jackson recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-100 loss to the Cavaliers.
Jackson returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's second night of a back-to-back set to rest his back, which kept him out for the vast majority of the campaign. He was superb in his first game back against the Kings but has turned in more modest stat lines in the last two tilts despite slight bumps in playing time with each passing matchup. Derrick Rose didn't take the court in this one due to right knee soreness, and if Rose ends up missing time or gets dealt before the trade deadline that would open the door for Jackson to pile up plenty of counting stats going forward.
