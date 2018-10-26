Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 16 points despite early foul trouble
Jackson totaled 16 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-10 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 victory over the Cavaliers.
Jackson was in foul trouble early which limited him to just 22 minutes of playing time. Despite this, he still managed to contribute 16 points including three triples. He shot 5-of-10 from the free-throw line in what was likely an outlier, so nothing to really worry about. Jackson has had a strong start to the season and really just needs to remain healthy to have a shot at a top 100 season.
