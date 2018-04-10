Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 16 points Monday
Jackson collected 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.
Jackson looked very strong Monday night, collecting his third-straight double-digit point game and posting at least seven assists in three of the past four games. Jacokson's strong push comes after missing the middle of the season, and owner's can only help but hope the production carries over into next year.
