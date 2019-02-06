Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 19 points in win

Jackson accumulated 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes Tuesday against New York.

Jackson topped double-digits for the seventh-straight game, while dishing out seven assists for the fourth time over that span. After a disappointing start to the season, Jackson's stepped his game up over the past couple of weeks and is averaging 19.0 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 threes on 47.5 percent shooting from the field over his past seven games.