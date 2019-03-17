Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 20 in win
Jackson finished with 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Jackson had a big game in Sunday's win, trailing only Blake Griffin (25 points) for the team lead in scoring. That's back-to-back 20-point outings for Jackson, though fantasy owners need to be cognizant of his inconsistencies in the scoring department throughout the season.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...