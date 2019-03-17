Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 20 in win

Jackson finished with 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Jackson had a big game in Sunday's win, trailing only Blake Griffin (25 points) for the team lead in scoring. That's back-to-back 20-point outings for Jackson, though fantasy owners need to be cognizant of his inconsistencies in the scoring department throughout the season.