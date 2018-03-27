Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 20 points versus Lakers
Jackson dropped in 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 112-106 win over the Lakers.
Jackson played his most minutes since returning from a long injury layoff, contributing his highest scoring, rebound and assist totals in four games during that span. His minutes are gradually ramping up and the production seems to be following, but he isn't expected to take on a full workload in the immediate future.
