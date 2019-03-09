Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 21 in win
Jackson totaled 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and a steal across 23 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Bulls on Friday.
Jackson has turned up his production on offense recently, but his other statistics have suffered in the process. In his last five games, Jackson has averaged 17.0 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds.
