Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 22 in loss

Jackson finished with 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes Monday against the Pacers.

Despite not shooting particuarly well, Jackson managed to top 20 points for the second-straight game. The veteran guard continues to struggle with inconsistency as he's scored in single digits twice in his past five outings. That said, Jackson still provides decent value with his playmaking and is averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game this year.