Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 22 in loss
Jackson totaled 22 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal over 29 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Jackson poured in 22 points in Wednesday's loss, draining five threes in the process. He has been and will remain a capable scorer good for double-digit points on a nightly basis, and his assist totals are usually steady as well.
