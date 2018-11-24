Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 22 points in Friday's win
Jackson collected 22 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-111 overtime win against the Rockets.
Jackson bounced back after struggling in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, responding with his most efficient outing of the season. Jackson hasn't shot the ball this poorly since his rookie campaign, as he is still adjusting to playing off the ball more next to Blake Griffin. Still, performances like this provide proof of Jackson's value, especially in leagues that primarily value counting stats.
