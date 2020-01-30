Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 23 to go with five dimes
Jackson provided 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 loss to the Nets.
Jackson came off the bench with Derrick Rose (knee) back in the lineup, but the two guards shared the floor for stretches while combining for 45 points on 29 field-goal attempts. Jackson remains very capable of filling the stat sheet regardless of his role, and he should probably be scooped up if he's sitting on any waiver wires.
