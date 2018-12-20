Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win

Jackson produced 24 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Jackson accumulated 20 points for the first time since Nov. 30. After posting six such showings through October and November, Jackson's scoring has taken a dip here in December, but on the bright side his assist numbers have improved. Overall, Jackson is most useful in leagues that primarily value counting stats.

