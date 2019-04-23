Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 26 in loss
Jackson produced 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to Milwaukee.
Despite Jackson having one of his best performances of the season, the Pistons fell to the Bucks in a 4-0 sweep. Jackson was one of few bright spots during the playoffs, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds over four playoff outings. The veteran guard finished the season with averages of 15.4 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 threes in 27.9 minutes per game. He was able to bump up his scoring average slightly over the past two years, but deferred some playmaking to Blake Griffin on the way to his worst season in terms of assists since 2013.
