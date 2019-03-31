Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 28 points in Saturday's win

Jackson dialed up 28 points (10-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jackson finishes the month of March having scored at least 20 points in seven of 16 tilts. The absence of Blake Griffin (knee soreness) resulted in Jackson taking on more responsibility in this one, and he did not disappoint. In the event that Griffin misses any more time, Jackson would likely continue to be more involved offensively given that Griffin typically operates as the primary creator offensively.