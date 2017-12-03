Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores season-high 25 points in loss
Jackson collected 25 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to Philadelphia.
Jackson scored an efficient 25 points Saturday, but was not able to get his team over the line against the 76ers. He has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games, an indication that he is fully fit and has put his injury concerns from last season, well behind him. His lack of defensive numbers are a concern for owners, but hopefully, these will trend up as he gets more games under his belt.
