Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores season-high 28 points
Jackson erupted for 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-101 loss at Oklahoma City.
Jackson started his third game in a row and topped the 20-point mark for the second straight outing, something he has done in three of his last four contests now. The absence of Derrick Rose (hip) should boost Jackson's chances of logging heavy minutes and so far he's responding -- the veteran point guard is averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in his last four games.
