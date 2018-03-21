Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores seven points in return

Jackson had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), and two assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 victory over Phoenix.

Jackson returned after almost three months on the sidelines, finishing with seven points in 15 minutes. He was inserted straight back into the starting lineup, sending Ish Smith back to the bench. The team gets a night off before traveling to Houston to face the Rockets, a tough matchup for Jackson.