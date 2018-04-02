Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores team-high 29 points in victory
Jackson finished with 29 points (9-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 victory over the Nets.
Jackson saw 31 minutes of playing time in the second of a back-to-back set, finishing with 29 points. He is rounding into some nice form lately, and it appears as though his ankle injury is now in the rear-vision mirror. He doesn't generally offer a lot outside of scoring but if you need a point-guard and he is still available, give him a look.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Continues hitting his stride in win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Nearly double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 20 points versus Lakers•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will again be limited•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Remains on minute restriction•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will see more minutes Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...