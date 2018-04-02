Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores team-high 29 points in victory

Jackson finished with 29 points (9-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 victory over the Nets.

Jackson saw 31 minutes of playing time in the second of a back-to-back set, finishing with 29 points. He is rounding into some nice form lately, and it appears as though his ankle injury is now in the rear-vision mirror. He doesn't generally offer a lot outside of scoring but if you need a point-guard and he is still available, give him a look.